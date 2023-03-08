Dick Wiley and Jack Abernethy Honored at the Golden Mike Gala
255 broadcast industry executives and celebrities gathered at the Gala to support the Broadcasters Foundation of America
NEW YORK—Two-hundred-and-fifty-five radio and television executives and celebrities gathered at the Plaza Hotel in New York City Monday night to honor Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, with the 2023 Golden Mike Award, and Richard E. Wiley, former chairman, commissioner, and general counsel of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and one of the most prominent media and telecommunications lawyers, with the 2023 Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award.
The annual gala is a fundraiser for the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, which provides financial assistance to broadcasters in acute need.
In addition, more than a dozen broadcast celebrities joined the festivities including: Steve Doucy, co-host of Fox & Friends; Deborah Norville, host of Inside Edition and a member of the Broadcasters Foundation’s Board of Directors; Sid Rosenberg, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Rita Cosby, Frank Morano, and Dominic Carter from 77 WABC Radio and the Red Apple Audio Networks; Angela Yee and Maxwell from Z100; Mark Simone from WOR; and Damon Amendolara from CBS Sports Radio Network.
For more information, to donate, or to apply for aid, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org (opens in new tab), call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
