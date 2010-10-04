Democratic Voice of Burma chooses AP Archive to monetize archival video footage

AP Archive, the video footage collection of The Associated Press, has been selected by Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) to license DVB’s video coverage to third parties around the world. Under terms of the agreement, AP Archive is now the exclusive international news agency with the rights to sell DVB’s archival video footage of Burma.

The content partnership with DVB is the latest in a number of broadcast and media organizations that AP Archive now represents, including ABC News, Chinese Central Television, Vatican Television and WWF, the conservation organization. AP Archive holds a large and growing amount of footage created by DVB and will add to the collection with more footage from DVB’s television archives.

The DVB archival footage includes anti-government protests, widespread damage caused by cyclone Nargis and its aftermath, and the continued detention of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

AP Archive now oversees an archive of over 700,000 stories. The collection is updated daily with the global news coverage of AP Television News and contains footage from many major content partners including ABC News, Australian Broadcasting Corporation and China State Television.