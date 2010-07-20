DELTACAST adds four-channel video card

DELTACAST has announced the DELTA-hd-e 40, a new four-channel addition to the DELTA-hd range of video cards for OEM applications.

The DELTA-hd-e 40 doubles the per-slot capability of PCI Express cards to ingest SD or HD-SDI channels to a PC server, allowing developers to design higher-performing and more economical solutions for a variety of professional video applications.

The DELTA-hd-e 40, the latest addition to the DELTA-hd family, takes advantage of the increased CPU power of high-specification servers. It is supplied in a package with the VideoMasterHD OEM software SDK and with integration support from DELTACAST. The card offers a feature set including audio and timecode de-embedding, ANC and VBI extraction, uncompressed 8-bit/10-bit/12-bit digital video capture/playback and system development tools for Microsoft Windows and Linux environments

See DELTACAST at IBC 2010 Stand 10.D10.