Delkin Devices releases high-speed SD memory cards

Delkin Devices has introduced a high-speed SD memory card optimized for use in HD video applications.

Designed to excel in advanced modes like slow motion and 3-D recording, the SD 600X series offers read and write speeds up to 90MB/s and 45MB/s, respectively, for DSLRs and camcorders that demand heightened performance.

The SD 600X offers a lower-priced alternative to the company's current Ultra High Speed SDHC and SDXC offering. Designed and engineered domestically with controlled components, the new memory cards are built to increase longevity and sustain reliability through a lifetime of use.

Cards are available with 8GB though 128GB capacities.