Del Bryant to Receive 2014 Golden Mike Award

NEW YORK— The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named Del Bryant, president of Broadcast Music, Inc., as the recipient of the 2014 Golden Mike Award. The Golden Mike will be presented Feb. 24, 2014, at a black-tie fundraising gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City to benefit the foundation’s mission of helping broadcasters in need.



“I have always felt strongly about giving back to the community, both from a professional and personal standpoint,” said Bryant. “It has been a privilege to support the Foundation and to collaborate with them throughout the years. I commend them for the exceptional work they do for broadcasters and the sweet and understanding attitude with which they do it.”



Bryant is the son of Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, the songwriters who penned “Bye, Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” All I Have To Do Is Dream” and “Rocky Top,” and his musical heritage is crediting with inspiring his passion for the business. Bryant joined BMI in 1972, and worked in numerous areas of the company before rising to president and CEO in 2004.



Bryant helped to re-engineer and modernize BMI’s royalty distribution system and spearheaded several successful initiatives, including revitalizing BMI’s Film & Television department and directing the establishment of the Latin Music and R&B/Hip-Hop divisions.



Bryant also serves on the boards of the International Confederation of Authors and Composers Societies and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and is the past chairman of FastTrack.