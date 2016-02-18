Dejero Offers Remote Broadcast Support for Rio Olympics
WATERLOO, ONTARIO—Dejero may not be vying for gold at this summer’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, but it will be on hand to help support broadcasters. The Canadian-based provider of IP network connectivity options will have on-site support during the games and will allow broadcasters to rent, lease or buy systems to aid their coverage.
As part of its offerings, Dejero will establish its own Wi-Fi hotspots in key locations to secure bandwidth. Broadcasters can acquire packages that include access to hotspots and cellular coverage using mobile transmitters. Connecting with Live+ mobile transmitters, crews can acquire and transmit video over cellular and Wi-Fi networks.
Deadline for broadcasters to book Dejero equipment for the Olympics will be Feb. 29.
The 2016 Summer Olympics will take place from Aug. 5-21 in Rio de Janeiro. Dejero has previously offered similar support during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, 2012 Summer Olympics in London, and 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
