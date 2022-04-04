Dean Mandel Joins NewsOn As Director Of Sales
By Phil Kurz published
The new director of sales joins NewsOn from Comscore
SEATTLE—Local news streaming aggregator NewsOn has announced the appointment of Dean Mandel as director of sales, a newly created position.
Joining NewsOn from Comscore where he was director of business development, Mandel has held sales positions with Sokal Media Group, Syncbak, Cox Media Group and Katz Media Group.
NewsON offers live, on-demand local newscasts and news clips from more than a dozen local television ownership groups, providing viewers instant access to local news content from nearly 200 local TV stations in more than 100 U.S. markets. Over the last two years, NewsON has seen an increase in viewer growth, as active news cycles continue to drive increasing interest in local news, the company said.
“Hiring a consummate sales pro like Dean is a milestone and proof positive of the success of NewsON and the leading space we now occupy in the local OTT news ecosystem,” said NewsON vice president and general manager Ron Stitt.
“Dean is well known both to buyers and the local broadcast community. We’re confident he will elevate our profile and attract new business that will benefit all of our partners.”
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
