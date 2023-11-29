Deadline to Submit Nominations for Future's Best in Market Awards Extended to Dec. 5

Future has extended the deadline for submitting nominations for the year-end Best in Market Awards to Dec. 5.

If your company launched a product or brought new upgrades to an existing product in 2023 that has shone within the media & entertainment landscape, the now independent Media & Entertainment Best in Market awards are perfectly suited for you.

Brought to you by TV Tech, TVBEurope, and Next TV, these awards are great for those businesses looking to end the year in style and have their product crowned Media & Entertainment Best in Market award winners for 2023!

(Image credit: Future)

File your nomination here by 11:59 PM EST, Dec. 5.