D.C. United Scores Facebook Live Stream Via Telestream Wirecast

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Major League Soccer’s D.C. United is putting Telestream’s Wirecast platform into its starting lineup for production, utilizing the system to simulcast the team’s linear pre- and post-game shows with Facebook Live.

Wirecast allows D.C. United’s production team to create a professional online broadcast. Wirecast is set up in the OB truck and can share camera feeds with the broadcast crew. Graphics can then be incorporated to include information relevant to the fans. The Telestream system also provides the ability to test the stream before it goes live to Facebook.

The team’s pre- and post-game shows feature interviews, analysis and other packages, and with Wirecast these are now available to fans online. Fans are able to access the Facebook Live stream of the content on their phones or tablet devices, as well as engage by leaving comments. D.C. United also used Wirecast to help stream a re-broadcast of its 1996 MLS Cup win on the 20th anniversary. It was the most watched stream of the season, according to the team.

D.C. United reports that its average reach for its weekly show is more than 50,000, with expectations that it will grow in 2017.