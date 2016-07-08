DaySequerra Will Acquire Orban

TEMPE, ARIZ.—DaySequerra has entered into an agreement to purchase audio processing technology developer and equipment manufacturer Orban, the companies announced today.

CRL’s Jay Brentlinger and DaySequerra’s David Day sign the purchase agreement at CRL headquarters. Credit: Mike Pappas. DaySequerra provides audio solutions for radio, TV and internet broadcasters.

Once the deal with Orban parent company Circuit Research Labs Inc. is finalized, DaySequerra plans rebrand its new subsidiary as “Orban Labs Inc,” according to the release. The acquisition is subject to approval by the shareholders of CRL Inc. at a meeting scheduled for later in July.

“We are really excited about DaySequerra’s acquisition of Orban and to work together with David and his team,” said CRL Inc. President, CEO and Chairman C. Jayson “Jay” Brentlinger. “With a significant array of technologies, these combined companies will be a formidable force in the marketplace.”

Brentlinger is also the president and manager of Orban.

Over the next 90 days, Orban will complete the process of moving current Orban administration, marketing, sales and product development from the company’s Scottsdale, Ariz., location to DaySequerra’s HQ in West Berlin, N.J.

“Our expert engineering and development team has deep knowledge of Orban’s intellectual property and some members of our team have been with Orban for more than 30 years,” said Orban founder, Vice President and Chief Engineer and legendary audio processing guru Bob Orban. “I personally look forward to working with DaySequerra; our team will continue to innovate under the new Orban Labs banner and will drive leading-edge product development in the years ahead.”

Orban has been in business since 1975.

The fit with DaySequerra is a natural,” said DaySequerra President David Day. “The synergistic opportunity that this acquisition represents is just fantastic — opportunities like this don’t happen very often. We look forward to working with Bob’s team and Orban Europe to develop and bring to market the next-generation of intelligent audio processing in the broadcast, consumer and automotive spaces.”