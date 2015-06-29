Dave Lougee Elected NAB Joint Board Chairman

Dave Lougee



WASHINGTON – At the recent NAB Board of Directors meeting in Washington, Dave Lougee was unanimously elected as NAB Joint Board chairman by the NAB Joint Board of Directors. Lougee, president of TEGNA Media, takes over the position from Charles Warfield, whose term had expired.

Lougee previously served as the NAB Television Board’s chairman; Brian Lawlor, senior vice president for The E.W. Scripps Company was elected to replace Lougee. Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television, and Marci Burdick, senior vice president of broadcasting and cable at Schurz Communications, were elected as first and second vice chairs of the Television Board.

José Valle, president of political & advocacy sales for Univision, was elected Radio Board chair. Mary Quass, president and CEO of NRG Media LLC, was re-elected as the Radio Board’s first vice chairman, with Don Benson, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Media, joining her as second vice chairman. Pat Walsh, COO for Emmis Communications Corporation, was picked to the Radio Board’s major group representative seat.

In addition, Mitch Rose, senior vice president of government affairs at NBC Universal, will assume the designated network seat on the executive committee.