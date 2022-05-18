Dave Benco Joins Dielectric as Western Sales Manager

RAYMOND, Maine—Dielectric has appointed 27-year broadcast industry veteran Dave Benco as the company’s Western sales manager. Reporting to Vice President of Sales Jay Martin, Benco will manage new and existing Dielectric accounts west of the Mississippi, with an emphasis on helping broadcasters prepare their TV and radio infrastructures for the next generation of over-the-air opportunities.

Benco has spent his career in the RF technology space, joining Axcera in 1995. He gained additional experience with transmitters while holding account management roles with Rohde & Schwarz and GatesAir before joining ERI as vice president of sales in 2016. In this role, he learned the antenna and RF systems side of the business. Collectively, these roles give him a complete understanding of the entire RF chain, and how to optimize broadcasters’ efficiency and market coverage.

“It’s rare to find a sales professional with such a rich depth of experience on the RF side of the business today,” said Martin. “Dave brings a strong reputation in customer service, account management and technical knowledge to this new position. We welcome Dave to the team and look forward to his contributions.

“Fresh off what I learned with the spectrum repack, I will bring value to broadcasters who have started to develop strategies for their ATSC 3.0 systems and NextGenTV opportunities,” said Benco. He added that, while the TV repack is over except for some final LPTV projects, more than 1,000 U.S. TV stations were not repacked. “Many are ready to make changes, and Dielectric is well-positioned as the market leader in technology to help them modernize their systems.”