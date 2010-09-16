Dates and events you need to know - Sept 16, 2010
FCC Open Meeting
Date: Sept. 23
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, DC.
The commission will consider a Second Memorandum Opinion and Order finalizing provisions for unlicensed TV white space wireless devices.
For live streaming video of the meeting: http://www.fcc.gov/live.
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: Sept. 23-25
Location: Hyatt Regency Resort and Gainey Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ
For more information, visit: http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024
DallasEnnes Workshop
Date: Sept. 25
Location: University of Texas-Arlington, Arlington, TX
For more information, visit https://ssl18.pair.com/sbe/cgi-bin/sbe_event_reg.pl?goto=form&ec=66.
SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo
Date: Oct. 5-6
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.
San DiegoEnnes Workshop
Date: Oct. 16
Location: Doubletree Hotel San Diego Downtown
For more information, visit https://ssl18.pair.com/sbe/cgi-bin/sbe_event_reg.pl?goto=form&ec=68.
ATSC Symposium on Next Generation Broadcast TV
Date: Oct. 19
Location: Westin Alexandria Hotel, Alexandria, VA
For more information, visit http://www.atsc.org/cms/index.php?view=article&catid=42:subcommittees&id=215:2010-next-gen-broadcast-symposium&format=pdf.
2011 NAB Show Engineering Conference proposals deadline
Deadline: Oct. 22
Organizers of the 2011 NAB Show, April 9-14 in Las Vegas, have issued a call for technical papers to be presented during the NAB Engineering Conference.
For more information, visit: http://expo.nabshow.com/annual11/Public/Content.aspx?ID=595.
AlaskaBroadcasters Association Convention 2010
Date: Nov. 4-5
Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK
New England Ennes Workshop
Date: Nov. 10
Location: DCU Center, Worcester, MA
For more information, visit https://ssl18.pair.com/sbe/cgi-bin/sbe_event_reg.pl?goto=form&ec=50
