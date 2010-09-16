Dates and events you need to know - Sept 16, 2010

FCC Open Meeting

Date: Sept. 23

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, DC.

The commission will consider a Second Memorandum Opinion and Order finalizing provisions for unlicensed TV white space wireless devices.

For live streaming video of the meeting: http://www.fcc.gov/live.

NAB Small Market Television Exchange

Date: Sept. 23-25

Location: Hyatt Regency Resort and Gainey Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ

For more information, visit: http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024

DallasEnnes Workshop

Date: Sept. 25

Location: University of Texas-Arlington, Arlington, TX

For more information, visit https://ssl18.pair.com/sbe/cgi-bin/sbe_event_reg.pl?goto=form&ec=66.

SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo

Date: Oct. 5-6

Location: Verona, NY

For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.

San DiegoEnnes Workshop

Date: Oct. 16

Location: Doubletree Hotel San Diego Downtown

For more information, visit https://ssl18.pair.com/sbe/cgi-bin/sbe_event_reg.pl?goto=form&ec=68.

ATSC Symposium on Next Generation Broadcast TV

Date: Oct. 19

Location: Westin Alexandria Hotel, Alexandria, VA

For more information, visit http://www.atsc.org/cms/index.php?view=article&catid=42:subcommittees&id=215:2010-next-gen-broadcast-symposium&format=pdf.

2011 NAB Show Engineering Conference proposals deadline

Deadline: Oct. 22

Organizers of the 2011 NAB Show, April 9-14 in Las Vegas, have issued a call for technical papers to be presented during the NAB Engineering Conference.

For more information, visit: http://expo.nabshow.com/annual11/Public/Content.aspx?ID=595.

AlaskaBroadcasters Association Convention 2010

Date: Nov. 4-5

Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK



New England Ennes Workshop

Date: Nov. 10

Location: DCU Center, Worcester, MA

For more information, visit https://ssl18.pair.com/sbe/cgi-bin/sbe_event_reg.pl?goto=form&ec=50