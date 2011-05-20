Data Watch Technologies Announces DataTale 1RU Enterprise Storage Expansion



IRVINE, CALIF.: Data Watch Technologies’ DataTale RAID family of data management solutions has added a 1U rack mount system that makes it easy to expand storage capacity of server systems.



The newly announced rack mount system comes with three interfaces--Firewire 800, USB 2.0 and eSATA--and is managed by the RAID master, thus requiring no IT expertise. It can be configured for JBOD, RAID 0 (striping), RAID 1 (mirroring), span, clone, RAID 5, and RAID 1+0. There are also optional back-up settings available to perform automatic online or offline rebuild under Raid 1+HotSpare, Clone+HotSpare, and RAID 5+HotSpare for an efficient yet protective storage management. A built-in S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, Reporting and Technology) System provides instant status updates on the progress of each operation.



The announcement of the rack mount system follows the most recent launch of its Mobile USB 3.0 enclosure. Earlier this year, the company announced its DataTale RAID family for power users, mobile professionals and SOHO’s, a desktop-capable RAID system, and the DataTale PAIR 2 hard drive system that travels in carry-on bags.



