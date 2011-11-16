Daniel Lynch Joins Xytech



MISSION HILLS, CALIF., and LONDON: Xytech announced that Daniel Lynch has joined the company as general manager of the London office. Lynch will be responsible for managing Xytech’s U.K.-based operations for the company’s growing customer base in Europe.



He joins Xytech from the Associated Press, where he served as head of technology and ctrategy for nearly a decade. Over the course of his 20 year tenure at the AP, he led and implemented a number of new, market-leading services. One such service, the Net Insight fiber network, enabled the carriage of AP and client video and data traffic during the Beijing Olympics with zero faults. He began his career in the satellite sector of the industry.



