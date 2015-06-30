Dan Mason Elected Co-Vice Chairman/Treasurer for Broadcasters Foundation of America

Dan Mason

NEW YORK – The Broadcasters Foundation of America has elected Dan Mason to the positions of co-vice chairman and treasurer of its Board of Directors. Mason most recently served as president and CEO of CBS Radio.

“Dan is one of the Foundation’s most ardent ambassadors and gives tirelessly of his time,” said Phil Lombardo, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “The entire Board is grateful that he is taking on these responsibilities to advance our charitable mission of helping broadcasters in need.”

The Broadcasters Foundation seeks to offer aid to improve the quality of life for radio and television broadcasters across the country who suffer from critical illnesses, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident and other serious misfortunes.

Here is the full list of Board members elected during the recent Board of Directors meeting in New York: