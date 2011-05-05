Dalet unveils Media Life integrated MAM solution

Dalet Digital Media Systems unveiled a new MAM-based program, Dalet Media Life, at the 2011 NAB Show. Dalet Media Life manages the complex media management requirements of high-volume, multiplatform program producers, such as broadcast networks and thematic channels. Media Life combines the Dalet MAM platform with specialized tools covering the complete programming chain from ingest, QC, compliance and content enrichment to playout, distribution and archive.

Media Life unifies content in a centralized, highly structured database with interconnections to other systems and subsystems. Integral tools for ingest, QC, compliance, content enrichment and other functions fast-track the production workflow. The all-encompassing MAM layer brings together the various versions, resolutions and business uses of media and metadata to add efficiency and value.

Designed on modern IT capabilities, open standards and SOA architecture, Dalet Media Life is enterprise-ready to create a cohesive workflow that unifies traffic, production, industry-standard NLEs, broadcast, automation and business systems.