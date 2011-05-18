Dalet Offers Users All Access

Kevin Savina, Director of Product Management

Building on their News Suite platform and Media Asset Management product line, Dalet announced the addition of Sports Factory and Dalet Media Life at the NAB Show.



According to Kevin Savina, Dalet's director of product management, "Sports Factory is an end-to-end solution, providing management of acquired fast-action programming such as football, baseball, hockey, and other sports broadcasts."



Savina said that while many products allow instant replay, Sports Factory allows all camera angles to be accessible and immediate labels and data to be attached to the created clips. Users down the entire production chain have immediate access to all media and associated information. Quick buttons can be assigned for almost instant labeling.



The new Media Life is an end-to-end solution to provide asset management over multiplatform environments, such as TV broadcast facilities, promotions departments, and anyone who has to manage high volumes of audio/video media.



With a focus on program preparation, Media Life can accommodate media management in multiple languages, QC, subtitling, metadata, work orders, and nonlinear editing.



Along with the new products, Dalet also unveiled a new company logo.




