Dalet Earns DPP Certification

PARIS —Dalet Digital Media Systems, a manufacturer of software-based solutions for media organizations, announced that the company was one of the first manufacturers in the world to have a product (the AmberFin Platform -Transcoder) receive AS-11 UK DPP certification from the Digital Production Partnership.

At the same time in the prestigious IBC2014 Innovation Award competition, Dalet was named a finalist, along with BT Sport and Timeline Television, for its design and deployment of BT Sport’s new file-based production center located in the 2012 London Olympic park. The facility, which was launched in August 2013, is the hub for all content created by BT Sport. The new production facility scores a number of firsts — not least that BT Sport has become the first UK broadcaster to adopt the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) file-based delivery specifications for all of its own internal productions and externally delivered content.

BT Sport led the strategic direction of the project, while Timeline Television worked closely with Dalet AmberFin, a supporter of the DPP initiative and developer of a family of products and systems that include support for the creation of AS-11 DPP files.

The Dalet AmberFin platform provides BT Sport high-speed file playback and transcoding resources as well as standards-conversion capabilities within the file-based production and playout facility. The addition of Dalet AmberFin’s Unified Quality Control system ensures high media file quality and rapid turnaround of material within the workflow.