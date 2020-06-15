Dalet, Bitmovin Tackle OTT Packaging, Delivery for Rugby League

PARIS—Dalet and Bitmovin have announced a new collaboration focused on the preparation and delivery of OTT content, which has a user in the form of Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL).

The workflow integration features Dalet’s Ooyala Flex Media Platform for media logistics and Bitmovin’s encoder technology. The workflow is designed to expand existing offerings into new markets and geographies at scale; engage viewers through multiple services, including VOD, apps and subscriptions; and augment revenue opportunities with better visibility across production and distribution operations, according to the announcement.

NRL will utilize this technology to fully optimize their OTT strategy. The league’s digital division creates, produces, archives and livestreams hundreds of hours of content to NRL.com, Telstra NRL official app and Telstra TV OTT device.

Using the combination of Ooyala Flex Media Platform and Bitmovin tech enabled NRL’s staff to build ad-hoc workflows that could better tap into their inventory and distribute more editorial content, imagery and video across NRL’s applications. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform orchestrated the media catalog’s encoding, media movement and content discovery to surface near-live video to audiences.

“By combining the Ooyala Flex Media Platform and the Bitmovin solutions we have been able to reduce complexity and issues, optimizing inefficient steps while successfully accelerating our delivery workflows,” said Quanah McBride, head of digital media operations, NRL.