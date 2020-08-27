Dalet Announces IBC2020 Virtual Showcase

PARIS—Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, has announced its virtual IBC2020 event plans through Dalet Connect . An extension to Dalet’s online presence launched in April 2020, Dalet Connect is a digital meeting environment dedicated to media professionals looking for workflow solutions.

Dalet kicks off its "Virtual IBC'' on Sept. 1 with digital sessions on new product introductions and workflows that enhance mobility, flexibility and agility across news, programming and OTT content preparation. Dalet Pulse , which will be held on Sept. 8, is a special online event that provides attendees the opportunity to interact with the Dalet team, learn about the latest innovations and what's on the horizon.

"IBC has long served as the platform for Dalet to present real technology use cases as well as to discuss our innovation plans. It has also been a place for us to connect with our customers and partners and hear what matters to their businesses,” comments Robin Kirchhoffer, director of Marketing, Operations and Content, Dalet. “With the current events preventing us from connecting in person, these deep conversations become more important now than ever,” Robin summarizes. "Over the last several months we have been fine-tuning the Dalet Connect online experience to recreate a community environment where any media professional can engage with Dalet at their own pace and based on their specific needs.”

DALET PULSE 2020

In partnership with Adobe , AWS and Bitmovin , Dalet Pulse will feature keynotes and presentations from industry experts with discussions on leveraging tools that foster remote collaboration and increase audience engagement across consumption platforms. Dalet will facilitate live discussions on latest advancements and real-world use cases in media. Register for the Dalet Pulse Sept. 8, at https://www.dalet.com/events/dalet-pulse-online .

NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

The expanding digital session lineup features new product introductions and technology innovation including:

New Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder : This SaaS-based, high-quality media processing service offers robust transcoding, media packaging and distribution capabilities with unlimited scalability. The solution addresses a range of complex needs allowing content creators and distributors to respond quickly and efficiently to delivery demands.

: This SaaS-based, high-quality media processing service offers robust transcoding, media packaging and distribution capabilities with unlimited scalability. The solution addresses a range of complex needs allowing content creators and distributors to respond quickly and efficiently to delivery demands. Innovating OTT Workflows: The Ooyala Flex Media Platform , integrated with Bitmovin’s encoding, player and analytics offerings, redefines the economics and the user experience of OTT video distribution. The presentation will feature the case study of the National Rugby League of Australia .

, integrated with Bitmovin’s encoding, player and analytics offerings, redefines the economics and the user experience of OTT video distribution. The presentation will feature the case study of the . New Cloud-enabled Graphics with Dalet CubeNG : Tightly integrated in the Dalet Galaxy five platform, Dalet CubeNG can now run on public cloud infrastructure as well as on-premises, supporting real-time graphics creation with must-have features including CGs on the timeline with animated preview and burn-in.

: Tightly integrated in the Dalet Galaxy five platform, Dalet CubeNG can now run on public cloud infrastructure as well as on-premises, supporting real-time graphics creation with must-have features including CGs on the timeline with animated preview and burn-in. Enhanced integrations with Adobe Premiere Pro: With new functionality for the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, thanks to improvements to its Adobe Panel and added support for remote and cloud editing workflows with Dalet Galaxy five , enabling advanced collaboration for distributed teams.

, enabling advanced collaboration for distributed teams. New and improved tools for home-based production: Dalet Galaxy xCloud , a SaaS-based full-featured version of the Dalet Galaxy five platform, facilitates end-to-end remote production workflows with unlimited scalability. Updates to Dalet On-the-Go newsroom mobile app include a new UI and a range of usability improvements to optimize remote user experience for journalists, reporters and chief editors.

, a SaaS-based full-featured version of the platform, facilitates end-to-end remote production workflows with unlimited scalability. Updates to newsroom mobile app include a new UI and a range of usability improvements to optimize remote user experience for journalists, reporters and chief editors. A range of SaaS offerings to complement existing Dalet operations: From AI-driven editorial tools with Dalet Media Cortex , to B2B monetization solutions that selectively expose a content owners’ catalog with Dalet StoreFront .

CELEBRATING 30 YEARS

The new products arrive as the company marks an important milestone, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, according to Bea Alonso, director of global product marketing.

“In 30 years of experience working in the broadcast and news production environment, we've collected a lot of experience and know how in terms of news sort of become the leader in news production and distribution,” Alonso said. “But we know that it's time to evolve a new generation of news producers and reporters who are working more outside the newsroom because there's other ways of creating and consuming news these days.”

Dalet was already in the process of re-evaluating its news production products before the pandemic hit earlier this year, Alonso added.

“Over the last year we've taken a lot of time to look at how we're going to continue to appeal especially to those new generation reporters,” she said. “Our next-gen news production tools are a complete departure from what we've been doing with Galaxy. It has browser-based user interfaces, and it sort of ‘decentralizes’ the newsroom,” to respond to the evolving news environment where reporters are spending more time outside the facility and news is being distributed to more and more platforms.

“Customers want mobility, agility and flexibility and this is a direct result of the pandemic,” Alonso added. “The pandemic has really changed the way that our tools are used by our users, and it's all about making sure that no matter where the user is they have the ability to connect and continue to produce good work, whether they are in an office or whether they're at home.”