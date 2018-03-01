Dalet Adds Ohana, Day to American Team

NEW YORK—Dalet has announced a pair of hires with goal of supporting its American business dealings. One of the hires, James Ohana, will be taking on the newly created position of director, program management on the Dalet Professional Services, Americas team. The other, Jamie Day, has been named program manager for the Americas Professional Services team.

Ohana will be responsible for managing the delivery of Dalet’s portfolio of large-scale, multi-site, multi-year implementations; this will include finalizing architecture design to change management, coaching and upgrades. Ohana previously worked for Dalet as a program manager, but held positions at Oracle, Avid and IBM Global Business Services before returning to Dalet.

Coming to Dalet from Google, Day, in her new position as program manager, will focus on project execution and project delivery, including improving the consistency of Dalet deployment and security policy processes.