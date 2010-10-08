Daktronics' Keyframe creates game-day content for Washington Redskins

When Daktronics provided its video displays and scoreboards at FedEx Field, home to the NFL's Washington Redskins, it also reached an agreement with the team to have Daktronics' content creation division, called Keyframe, produce content for those new screens.

This content includes custom background graphics and animations, logo treatments, lower thirds, transitional wipes, headshots and player introductions, a package of 10 new crowd prompts, and a "Hail to the Redskins" segment that is played after every Redskins touchdown.

Keyframe staff consulted with the Redskins on the overall style and look the team wanted to use throughout the season and helped them decide how to lay out the video and statistical windows on their new displays.

Keyframe, a service division of Daktronics, designs digital content in HD video, 3-D animation and motion graphics, while specializing in media networks and large scale LED displays. The division also provides professional on-site event production crews to enhance the game-day experience.

All video that is distributed through the stadium is managed on a Planar video wall in the stadium's control room. Engineers monitor camera inputs, feeds to/from broadcast trucks, from a big Planar video wall as opposed to banks of individual monitors. Images can be assigned to a portion of the wall, or spread across its entirety.