Curiosity Launches FAST Channel on Vizio Smart TVs

SILVER SPRING, Md.—Curiosity Inc. has announced the launch of its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel Curiosity Now on Vizio WatchFree+.

Curiosity offers its flagship streamer Curiosity Stream as well as the linear Curiosity Channels, Curiosity University, and FAST channels that include Curiosity Now, Curiosity Español, Curiosity Science, and more. The company specializes in offering award-winning documentaries and factual programming exploring science, nature, history, technology, lifestyle, and more.

“Launching on Vizio, reaching millions of new viewers through its free streaming service, is a significant milestone for Curiosity’s FAST channel expansion,” said Jay Sodha, Curiosity’s vice president of partnerships and distribution. “Vizio’s commitment to delivering immersive entertainment aligns perfectly with our mission to spark curiosity and engage and entertain viewers with premium factual programming.”

Curiosity Now is on channel #1272 in the History + Documentary section of the WatchFree+ programming guide. The latest WatchFree+ programming is available on Vizio Smart TVs. For more information about WatchFree+, visit www.vizio.com/en/watchfreeplus .