CueScript Adds Alphatron to Expand Reach in Middle East

DUBAI MEDIA CITY, DUBAI – CueScript, a teleprompting hardware and software provider based in Connecticut, has tapped Alphatron Broadcast Systems, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Alphatron Broadcast Electronics, as a distributor and dealer for CueScript products in the Middle East. Alpahtron Broadcast Electronics already distributes CueScript products to other regions around the world.

CSM Monitor

CueScript offers the CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors, available in 15, 17 and 19-inch models, for live and studio productions and its new EMC line, available in 15 and 17-inch models, designed for education, middle market and corporate applications.

Chris Damley, Alphatron Broadcast System’s Middle East sales manager, will head up CueScript’s expansion in the region.