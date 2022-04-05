CTV Beam Deploys Harmonic CableOS FTTx Solution To Deliver 10G Service

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Alabama-based cable operator CTV Beam has adopted Harmonic’s CableOS FTTx solution to offer next-gen broadband services to its customers, Harmonic said today.

The PON capabilities of Harmonic's CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform offer a green path to 10G, enabling CTV Beam to meet growing consumer demand for ultra-fast broadband speeds, the company said.

"Consumer demand for more bandwidth is growing, and by choosing Harmonic as our strategic partner we can deliver an unrivaled internet experience to our subscribers," said CTV Beam CTO Jason Rang.

"By converging FTTH PON and HFC DOCSIS networks, Harmonic's CableOS Platform helps us sustainably meet the modern high-speed demands of our broadband subscribers," Rang continued. "Harmonic's virtual, converged multi-access edge solution is a game changer, allowing us to deliver faster, more reliable internet services for a flawless connection to high-bandwidth applications."

Harmonic's solution provides CTV Beam with a flexible, scalable foundation for quick adaptation to evolving network requirements and bandwidth demands. CTV Beam has deployed Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture with virtualized CMTS software and Harmonic's Remote PHY and OLT devices, including the Ripple node, Pebble RPD and Fin 10G SFP+ based OLT. Converging PON and HFC DOCSIS networks with a unified software, provisioning and management solution, the CableOS Platform streamlines CTV Beam's operations, reducing time to market and lowering space, power and cooling costs.

CTV Beam is also using Harmonic's CableOS Central analytics with AI and real-time network visibility to improve broadband service quality and network performance.

Harmonic's CableOS Platform powers more than 4.8 million cable modems, the company said.