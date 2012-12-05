Crystal Vision Enables Embed, De-Embed, Decode in One Module

CAMBRIDGE, U.K.– Crystal Vision’s Tandem 310 is a powerful audio embedder/de-embedder. Compatible with 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources, Tandem 310 can embed and de-embed a mixture of analog audio simultaneousl, and includes Dolby E decoding.



Tandem 310 embeds and de-embeds external audio by fitting up to two audio piggybacks to the main board, with three different piggybacks available. For analog audio, the HD-AIP2 is used for embedding two stereo pairs or four mono channels and the HD-AOP2 for de-embedding two stereo pairs or four mono channels. For digital, the DIOP4 piggyback will embed or de-embed four stereo pairs, with four bi-directional AES ports available on each.



The engineer is able to select each channel independently, and it can be configured as a two group analog audio embedder/de-embedder or a four group AES embedder/de-embedder, or a hybrid system can be created.



It is also the company’s first product to be fitted with Dolby E decoding and the DBE-D top board to create a combined embedder, de-embedder and Dolby decoder. The decoder connects directly to the main module through an expansion connector. The DBE-D allows a Dolby E signal to be decoded and then either output as analog or AES audio or re-embedded into the output video. The DBE-D also includes a stereo down mix, which mixes the multiple audio channels within the 5.1 surround sound down to a single stereo pair for easier monitoring.



The module can shuffle and overwrite audio channels taken from video input, input piggybacks and the decoder. Tandem 310 makes it easy to match signals with an adjustable audio delay of up to 400ms and ten frames of video delay.



The audio and video can also be optimized, with audio gain adjustments, stereo to mono conversion and a video pro-amp allowing adjustment of the video gain, black level and independent RGB and YUV gains.



Tandem 310 can be given integrated fiber input/output connectivity by fitting the FIP fiber input, FOP fiber output or FIO fiber input and output options.



Tandem 310 fits in the Crystal Vision frames available, and five different frame rear modules are available, allowing use with both 75 ohm and 110 ohm audio. If a DBE-D Dolby decoder is fitted, it can be used with two different rear module combinations: either the RM47 + RM46 for standard applications or the RM60 + RM46 for fiber applications.



The module’s control options include board edge switches, an active front panel, a remote control panel, GPIs, SNMP and the Statesman PC software. One GPI output is reserved for alarm indication, providing comprehensive signal monitoring.



