Crispin Corp. Hires Bob Valinski

Master control automation and asset management solutions company Crispin Corporation has added Bob Valinski as its new director of business development.



Valinski has over 25 years of broadcast technology engineering experience. He joins the Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based company after working as a regional sales manager at Harmonic. Valinski has experience designing, building and operating television facilities.



In his new role, Valinski will provide advice and technology solutions designed to address stations’ individual needs. He specializes in creating automation and workflow solutions for newsrooms and master control rooms that utilize both existing technology as well as new tools to manage file-based workflows.



Networks and station groups, including NBC Network, CBS Sports, Gannett Company, Raycom, Young and over 30 PBS stations, incorporate Crispin technologies in their workflow.