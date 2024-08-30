Creative Technology Deploys Imagine SNP

THAMES DITTON, England—Imagine Communications has announced that Creative Technology, a global leader in technical solutions for live events and system integration, has implemented Imagine Communications’ Selenio Network Processor (SNP) across key business locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Northern Europe and the Middle East.

The deployment is designed to provide Creative’s production teams with a smooth segue from SDI to SMPTE ST 2110 IP. As part of that effort, Creative Technology is deploying consistent IP gateway functionality via the SNP platform and recently introduced SNP-XL , which the company put to the test at major international sports projects this year, including global pro golf tournaments and the Paris Games.



Imagine’s widely deployed SNP seamlessly integrates with Creative Technology’s vision mixing platform of choice, Panasonic KAIROS, providing a high-density SDI on- and off-ramp for the native-IP live video production platform. As the company’s requirements evolve, the versatile SNP can be virtually and instantaneously reconfigured with different functionality by simply loading the appropriate software.



“The SNP is a tried-and-tested solution that provides a powerful, stable platform ready to use right out of the box, but its flexibility is the real game-changer for live events production,” said Sam Hatcher, IP solutions engineer, Creative Technology. “Today, we primarily use SNP as an IP gateway. As we move closer to full ST 2110 production, the platform’s unique licensing system and broad range of 'apps' will allow us to reuse the SNP as a multiviewer, a JPEG XS converter or one of the many other functions available, without having to reinvest in a new hardware platform.”



Hatcher added the “new SNP-XL is also significantly quieter than other gateway products we've used in the past, which is a key consideration for live events when deploying this sort of device — often within earshot of production crew or audience members.”



Enabling easy integration into flypacks, the compact form factor of the SNP provides exceptional density—up to 64 bidirectional SDI/2110 flows in only 2RU in the case of the SNP-XL. Creative Technology uses the SNP for applications of every size, scaling up the platform as needed for various live events by simply adding another box for every 32x32 conversions required, the companies reported.



“Had we not included SNP in our system design, it is likely that we would have needed additional racks, more space for setup, and more trucks to transport the equipment,” said Hatcher. “As a vendor that operates worldwide, deploying a consistent platform has enabled resource sharing that not only reduces the amount of shipping required, but also allows us to easily scale up by cross-renting across regions wherever event services are needed.”



The SNP platform’s use of 100G QSFP connectors enables it to work well directly connected to KAIROS, hard-patched 1:1 with the mixer’s inputs and outputs. This allows technicians with less IP engineering experience to benefit from a software-defined IP switcher without the added complexity of network switches, control platforms or a grandmaster clock — all of which are handled natively by the SNP.



“We are proud of the strong partnership we enjoy with Creative Technology and of the part that SNP plays in the successful production of high-profile live events around the world,” said Mathias Eckert, senior vice president & general manager EMEA and APAC at Imagine Communications. “With its uniquely flexible architecture and innovative development roadmap, the SNP continues to go from strength to strength — enabling media companies across the industry to invest in our platform with confidence.”



