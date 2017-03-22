CRAS Students Train With Fox Sports at NASCAR Event

AVONDALE, ARIZ.—Students from the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS) got to go for spin in a simulation of a live broadcast of a recent NASCAR race. With the help of Fox Sports, 33 students were able to practice mixing live audio and video feeds of the Camping World 500 at the Phoenix International Raceway from the school’s remote production truck.

Three teams of 10-12 students trained in the truck during the three-day NASCAR series event. The students received the raw feed from Fox, including behind-the-scenes audio discussions and directions between the broadcast directors, broadcast crews, producers, engineers and videographers. This was designed to give them a simulation of a real-life sports broadcast, said CRAS administrator Kirt Hamm.

In addition, Fox Sports Senior Mixer and Consultant Fred Aldous lent his help to provide training for the students.

This was a part of CRAS 11-month program that trains them in the audio recording and mixing gear that is used in the professional industry.