CPC Announces Automated Time Stamp for Closed Captions

ROCKVILLE, MD: CPC has announced new Automatic Time Stamp (ATS) add-on software that it says dramatically reduces the time it takes to closed caption videos by automatically time stamping each caption using the latest speech recognition technology.



Time stamping closed captions usually consists of pressing a key upon hearing the first word of each caption. Options are limited to doing the time stamping or paying a service on a recurring basis to do it.



CPC’s ATS Add-on Software time stamps automatically, eliminating the need to manually time stamp, and accelerating the process up to 15 to 30 times faster than real-time depending on processing power, according to the company. It also allows the ability to time stamp captions on an unlimited number of videos for an annual fee and it also works with CPC's CaptionMaker and MacCaption closed captioning software.



ATS works by using speech recognition to automatically synchronize the transcript with the video. (It does not generate the transcript. It compares the audio to a pre-loaded transcript). It works best with videos with high quality audio.



ATS has built-in intelligence, so that if the audio quality is poor, the software automatically detects captions with fair to poor synchronization and highlights them in red, so they can be spot checked and manually corrected.



Requirements include an accurate transcript, video with high quality audio track (i.e. good signal-to-noise ratio); CPC closed captioning software. (ATS is add-on software that works with CPC’s MacCaption and CaptionMaker post-production captioning software. ATS has an annual licensing fee).