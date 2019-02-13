CP Communications Sets Up Headquarters in Tampa Area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—CP Communications is opening the doors to its new headquarters, a 31,000-square-foot facility in St. Petersburg outside of the Tampa Bay area.

As the new official headquarters for the broadcast and live event productions service provider, employees will relocate from the company’s Fishkill, N.Y., and Orlando, Fla., offices, though the Fishkill office will remain open and continue to house some staff, field shops, engineering and local production facilities.

The new headquarters will house CP’s business and technical operations, four 53-foot production trucks, a NOC and a 5,000-square-foot production studio. The facility is also helping the company’s transition to IP, cloud and bonded cellular technologies, including the development of the Red House Streaming line of products, a group of production systems designed for live-stream events.

Described by CEO Kurt Heitmann as the facility’s crown jewel, a 24/7 production studio is on location and equipped with the Red House Streaming STREAM product line of IP acquisition tools, as well as a complete IP-based production workflow.