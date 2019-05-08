CP Communications Hires James Monore as Director of Sales

TAMPA—James Monroe has been tapped for the role of director of sales, North America, for live event production services provider CP Communications. Monroe will be based in Chicago and report to Ken Dillard, the vice president of sales, North America.

James Monroe

In this newly created position, Monroe will focus on the sales and business development for CP Communications’ broadcast news, sports, live event and sports productions, as well as distribution systems utilizing cellular acquisition tools from Mobile Viewpoint. Specific responsibilities will include expanding visibility and market share for Red House Streaming and Mobile Viewpoint portfolios.

Monroe was an on-air meteorologist for nearly three decades at multiple stations and served as Special Projects Weather Forecaster for the U.S. Air Force. Over the last 15 years he has been working in the broadcast supplier space, holding sales and engineering roles with WSI Corporation and The Weather Company, and eventually senior-level sales roles at Vizrt and TVU Networks.

In the company announcement for his hire, Monroe states that he hopes to expand CP Communications’ presence into new markets where IP and bonded cellular technologies can provide critical connectivity and communications services.