Corplex adds Calrec Apollo to new HD, 3G Chromium production truck

Corplex has selected a Calrec Apollo dual-fader audio mixing console for its newest mobile television production vehicle.

The 128-fader console will drive audio capabilities in the 53ft Chromium truck, designed for HD and 3G production of high-profile sports, news and entertainment events in the United States and Canada.

Chromium is designed for post-season televised events, such as baseball, football, basketball and golf championships, that networks will broadcast domestically and internationally.

Apollo is Calrec's top-of-the-line audio console, relying on Bluefin 2 high-density signal processing to provide resources at multiple sample rates. Bluefin2 gives Apollo up to 1020 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs and 48 auxiliaries.