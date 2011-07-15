CoolTouch offers LCD monitor with de-embedded audio support

CoolTouch Monitors has released the RX-702HD, a new dual 7in HD-SDI monitor with de-embedded audio signal support.

The RX-702HD is a widescreen LCD monitor that fits in a standard 19in rack and takes up 3RU of space. The unit has audio with integrated speaker, SD-SDI and HD-SDI, HDMI, DVI, component and dual composite video inputs per screen. The hi-brite LCD offers excellent picture quality even under high ambient light conditions.

Each screen has discreet audio with built-in speakers to monitor audio from the SDI or HDMI streams and is built into a rugged stylish metal enclosure. The unit also has one analog audio input per screen in addition to its de-embedding capability. The RX-702HD is powered by 12V DC (power supply included).