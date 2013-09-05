Cooke Optics to Bring Award-Winning Lenses, Technology Innovations to IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Cooke Optics will present its full range of miniS4/i, S4/i, 5/i and Anamoprhic/i lenses on Stand 11.D10 at IBC 2013, as well as the first production model in the new Cooke Metrology lens testing range. The company is also expected to reveal more details about the next generation of /i Technology metadata system.



Cooke’s miniS4/i range now includes 40mm and 65mm focal lengths. The overall size and weight of the lenses are useful for handheld work, they are economical, and at T2.8 they are fast enough for today’s digital cameras.



Attendees to IBC 2013 will see the first production model from the Cooke Metrology line that was introduced at NAB 2013. The new lens test projector is designed for today's fast lenses. This projector is so bright that it can be demonstrated in daylight, making it much easier to discern flaws and artefacts in fast lenses.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Cooke Optics will be at stand 11.D10.



