Continental Corrals Cozad


DALLAS: Transmitter maker Continental Electronics has named Kerry Cozad as director of engineering. He will report to Continental President Dan Dickey.

According to the announcement Cozad will be responsible for “managing a diverse group of dedicated professionals as well as overseeing projects ranging from LF to SHF.”

Cozad was vice president of broadcast engineering at SPX Communication Technology (formerly Dielectric Communications).

Dallas-based Continental Electronics makes RF products for a number of markets, including commercial, defense, government and scientific.

-- Radio World