Continental Corrals Cozad



DALLAS: Transmitter maker Continental Electronics has named Kerry Cozad as director of engineering. He will report to Continental President Dan Dickey.



According to the announcement Cozad will be responsible for “managing a diverse group of dedicated professionals as well as overseeing projects ranging from LF to SHF.”



Cozad was vice president of broadcast engineering at SPX Communication Technology (formerly Dielectric Communications).



Dallas-based Continental Electronics makes RF products for a number of markets, including commercial, defense, government and scientific.



-- Radio World

