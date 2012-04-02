Continental Corrals Cozad
DALLAS: Transmitter maker Continental Electronics has named Kerry Cozad as director of engineering. He will report to Continental President Dan Dickey.
According to the announcement Cozad will be responsible for “managing a diverse group of dedicated professionals as well as overseeing projects ranging from LF to SHF.”
Cozad was vice president of broadcast engineering at SPX Communication Technology (formerly Dielectric Communications).
Dallas-based Continental Electronics makes RF products for a number of markets, including commercial, defense, government and scientific.
-- Radio World
