Consumers Remain Skeptical of 8k
By George Winslow published
Only 2.7M homes worldwide are expected to own an 8K set in 2026 according to Omdia
LONDON—New consumer research suggests that 8K TV is failing to appeal to consumers, with a new research note from Omdia reporting that 8K TVs only accounted for 0.15% of all TV shipments in 2021 and that only 2.7 million households worldwide are expected to have an 8K TV by the end of 2026.
Omdia senior director, media & entertainment, Maria Rua Aguete presented the data in a research note.
“In 4Q21, 95,500 8K televisions were shipped, an increase from 81,900 in 3Q21 due to seasonality,” she reported.
“It appears that 8K TVs have lost momentum,” she added. There is “no convincing reason to buy 8K TVs (very little native content is available) the marketing is failing, numbers-wise."
“ We see no convincing market demand of further 8K service development,” she said. “Even in Japan, where there is a true 8K channel (from NHK) uptake has been minimal….No regions hit the level of 1% of households with a large enough audience to become commercially interesting. With TV providers struggling with the economics of 4K UHD, it really seems that 8K TVs small audience appears unattractive to content producers. It will be interesting to see how the market develops over the coming year.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.