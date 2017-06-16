Connor Schell Takes Over as EVP, Content at ESPN

BRISTOL, CONN.—ESPN continues to make personnel changes, with its latest bit of news announcing new leadership roles, most notably the appointment of Connor Schell as executive vice president of content.

Connor Schell

Effective immediately, Schell will now oversee all of ESPN’s content creation across ESPN’s television, digital and print platforms. Schell had previously been responsible for overseeing ESPN Films, original content, audio and the company’s talent office.

Norby Williamson, executive vice president, production and executive editor; Stephanie Daley, senior vice president, events and studio production; and Rob King, senior vice president, “SportsCenter,” news & information, will now report to Schell.

ESPN has also announced that John Kosner will be leaving the company after 20 years. Kosner was the executive vice president of digital and print media. As part of these changes, Ryan Spoon, senior vice president of product and digital media, will now report to Aaron LaBerge, EVP and chief technology officer. Spoon will continue to lead the design, product management and audience development of all of ESPN’s digital products and will now handle digital media prioritization and strategy.

Additional staff changes include Justin Connolly, EVP, affiliate sales and marketing, adding strategy and development to his responsibilities. Diane Morse, ESPN’s chief counsel, will assume responsibility for the company’s business affairs efforts. Marie Donoghue, EVP, global business and content strategy, will remain with ESPN through the end of the year in an advisory role to John Skipper, ESPN president.