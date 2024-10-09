Connatix, JW Player Ink Merger Deal

NEW YORK—JW Player, a video streaming and data insights platform, has announced it will merge with Connatix, a video-delivery and monetization solution, to form JWP Connatix.

The merger unifies JWP's broadcast-level live and on-demand streaming, data and workflow capabilities with Connatix’s full-stack advertising and content technology to create a comprehensive independent video technology and monetization platform for broadcasters, publishers and advertisers.

Financial terms were not announced.

In announcing the deal, the two companies said the merger takes place as consumers are rapidly cutting the cord and embracing CTV streaming video, which in turn is prompting major shifts in advertising and subscription revenue. In 2024, global CTV ad revenue will surpass $30 billion, JWP Connatix said, while the top 10 streaming services alone will support nearly 1 billion subscribers.

“How and where viewers consume video is rapidly changing,” David Kashak, co-founder and CEO of Connatix, said. “As a result, media companies require innovative solutions that allow them to maximize audience engagement and help optimize revenue across disparate monetization models, whether it be advertising, subscriptions or commerce. Together, JWP Connatix fulfills that requirement, by accelerating our companies’ mutual visions to create environments where premium video viewing, powered by best-in-class technology, meets high-quality monetization experiences, enabling media leaders to deliver exceptional results.”

JWP Connatix already powers streaming for more than 2,000 blue-chip media companies, including 80% of Comscore’s top 25 U.S. publishers. The combined company currently reaches over 1 billion unique users and delivers more than 30 billion combined video plays and ad impressions every month.

The two companies described the key benefits of the merger as follows:

Global reach and reliable scale: Streaming 7 billion minutes of VOD and live content to over 1 billion unique users on any screen around the world.

Streaming 7 billion minutes of VOD and live content to over 1 billion unique users on any screen around the world. Hybrid monetization models: Support for subscription, advertising and e-commerce business models, leveraging insights from content and audiences to help maximize revenue.

Support for subscription, advertising and e-commerce business models, leveraging insights from content and audiences to help maximize revenue. Unique insights to optimize outcomes: Leverage AI to combine trillions of contextual, consumption, and monetization data signals to match customers with content and ads, boosting engagement.

Leverage AI to combine trillions of contextual, consumption, and monetization data signals to match customers with content and ads, boosting engagement. Single end-to-end platform for OLV and CTV: Streamlined video management platform enabling diverse monetization opportunities across content, commerce and creative.

“By joining forces, JWP Connatix ushers in a new era for digital video,” JWP CEO and Co-Founder Dave Otten said. “The complementary nature of our businesses enables us to bring a unique combination of scale, product breadth and industry expertise to the market. Perhaps more importantly, we are bringing together two knowledgeable and dedicated teams whose skill sets and values are a perfect match. We could not be more excited about this partnership and look forward to shaping the future of digital video together.”

As part of the transaction, Otten will become CEO of the combined company while Kashak will serve as chairman. JWP Connatix will be headquartered in New York with additional offices in London; Cluj-Napoca, Romania; Eindhoven, Netherlands; Skopje, Macedonia; and Tel Aviv, Israel.