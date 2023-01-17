JW Player Acquires InPlayer

NEW YORK—JW Player, a SaaS video platform for broadcasters, publishers, and other video-driven companies, has announced that it is acquiring InPlayer, a leading provider of subscription management and identity management technology.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition broadens JW Player’s end-to-end video platform capabilities by adding features that will help broadcasters and other video-driven businesses more easily monetize their subscription-based business and by allowing JW Player to provide better audience insights.

In June of 2021, JW Player announced it raised $100M from LLR Partners to build subscription and other monetization tools as part of its end-to-end video platform.

"Today is an important step in further differentiating JW Player's video monetization capabilities from that of other video platforms," said Dave Otten, CEO and co-founder of JW Player. "With the acquisition of InPlayer, we are now able to combine their best-in-class subscription management, payments, and identity management capabilities with our market-leading advertising enablement capabilities."

"I'm thrilled about this acquisition as it sets the foundation for taking JW Player's video platform and expanding it from the industry's leading AVOD platform to also include a host of new capabilities for integrated SVOD and TVOD," said Jeroen Wijering, CPO and co-founder of JW Player. "InPlayer's identity management technology will also provide in-depth audience insights and secure access to video content."