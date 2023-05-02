Conan O’Brien to Launch His First Dedicated FAST Channel

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. and Conan O’Brien have inked a deal that will bring his original Emmy Award-winning show “Conan” exclusively to Samsung TV Plus viewers starting next month.

As part of the deal, the Conan O’Brien TV channel will launch only on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s 100% free ad-supported TV service (FAST) that delivers over 250 live channels in the U.S. and thousands of shows and movies on demand to millions of Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

“We are thrilled to expand the reach of the show in partnership with one of the best brands in the world,” said Jeff Ross, the show’s executive producer. “Samsung TV Plus is the ideal home for Conan’s first FAST channel, given the scale and credibility of the service within the FAST sector. It allows us to instantly share some of the best moments of the show with our loyal fans and to reach new ones.”

The Conan O’Brien TV channel will deliver 24/7 programming, curated as 30-minute collections of clips featuring the best of Conan’s late-night archives, including sketch comedy, celebrity guests and more.

The clips will showcase some of Conan’s most popular celebrity interviews as well as fan-favorite segments like Triumph the Insult Dog and Clueless Gamer and appearances from Andy Richter, Jordan Schlansky and Sona Movsesian.

The FAST channel will feature 100 hours of programming at launch with follow.

“We are in a golden era of content creation and Samsung TV Plus is fiercely committed to staying at the cutting edge of the premium programming that consumers want,” said Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and general manager of Samsung TV Plus. “Samsung is proud to launch Conan’s first FAST channel and bring his signature brand of comedy to millions of Samsung TV Plus users. We greatly value our collaboration with such innovative and creative partners and look forward to continuing our efforts to deliver laughs, fun and entertainment to audiences at home and on-the-go.”