comScore Regroups in Wake of $281M Loss

RESTON, VA.--In the wake of industry reports about a 2017 loss of $281 million, comScore—which measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior across media platforms—is making significant personnel changes, getting its financial house in order, and refocusing on core technologies, assets and services.

According to Broadcasting & Cable, the company’s 2017 loss was revealed followed a financial restatement process. That loss is double the $117.2 million loss in 2016 and $78.2 million loss in 2016. However, comScore reported that its 2017 revenue was $193.6 million, up from $173.1 million in 2016, and $11.9 million in 2015. In 2016, the company acquired Rentrak, which provided data on TV and movies, in an effort to challenge Nielsen.

Industry veteran Bryan Wiener, who has been a member of the company’s board of directors, becomes the new Chief Executive Officer, a position that’s been vacant since Gian Fulgoni’s November 2017 retirement. Wiener brings over 25 years experience in the advertising, media and technology industry, including his previous position as CEO of 360i, an ad agency whose stated mission is helping brands capitalize on change, leverage data expertise, and employ innovative technology to drive measurable impact across all media platforms.

comScore also added another industry veteran, Rob Norman, to its board of directors, and appointed current board member Brent Rosenthal to the post of non-executive chair. Norman has a long career as an advisor to media and marketing companies, including as former chief digital officer of WPP’s GroupM, a large media investment group.

As a media measurement company, comScore’s data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior to help media companies reach and monetize their audiences more effectively.