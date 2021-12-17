Comscore Acquires Shareablee

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced that it has acquired Shareablee, a major marketing analytics and measurement company in the social media space.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal, which closed on December 16, 2021, will allow Comscore to expand its Media Metrix and Video Metrix currencies to include Shareablee's social media engagement and video insights.

This will help bridge the industry gap of traditional digital and social measurement services that exists today, Comscore said, and provide improved cross platform insights.

“Comscore is committed to the future and helping customers have a comprehensive view of the consumer across platforms, while understanding the unique engagement on premium video. The future of measurement would not be complete without including the impressions delivered by the social media platforms,” said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chair, Comscore. “For marketers, this inclusion into our currencies will present a great opportunity to maximize their outcomes on advertising investments. We see many opportunities to help our clients grow their viewing audiences and maximize their impact using social platforms.”

The combined audience insights of Comscore and Shareablee will give media companies, brands and advertisers a better understanding of cross-platform consumer engagement and reach, Comscore said.

Integration plans call for Comscore digital products to benefit from Shareablee data, allowing clients to broaden their digital footprint in products like Video Metrix with advanced social video insights, and for Shareablee clients to have additional advantages with curated views of Comscore digital data embedded in their Shareablee dashboards, Comscore said.

Comscore plans to retain the Shareablee team after closing, with key members of Shareablee management, including Tania Yuki, Greg Dale and Jonathan Lieberman, continuing in leadership roles.

“At our core, we believe that content matters, and that data and insights can make storytelling more impactful. We are thrilled to join forces with Comscore and look forward to finding new ways to jointly drive innovation,” said Tania Yuki, CEO and Founder of Shareablee. “Our large-scale social measurement capabilities provide critical insight into changing content consumption and consumer behaviors, particularly when it comes to shedding light on Gen Z, and fit perfectly alongside Comscore’s comprehensive cross-platform intelligence. Bringing the resources and measurement sophistication of Comscore to our product development capabilities will be very exciting for the whole market.”