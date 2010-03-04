Compix to unveil CompactCG HD character generator

Compix will introduce the CompactCG HD character generator offering both HD-SDI and SD-SDI functionality at the 2010 NAB Show.

CompactCG is a portable CG that offers the specs and feature set of a full-size system in a rugged 1RU chassis. The CompactCG is well-suited for channel-branding applications. Software options include NewsScroll with RSS, which provides the multiple crawls, logos, a real-time clock, live weather updates, ratings and live RSS feeds.

Compix also will demonstrate CompixMOS 2.5, a MOS interface for advanced newsroom integration of content from graphics systems, still stores and clip players. CompixMOS 2.5 allows insertion of CG events directly into newsroom scripts.

The company also will unveil CompixXML 2.0, a new graphics creation interface designed to streamline the display of scores and other data during live sports events.

See Compix at NAB Show Booth C9515.