Compix offers Spirit graphics creation package

Compix, a developer of character generators, has announced the availability of its Spirit package — a system built for houses of worship that combines the company’s GenCG graphics creation software with added features targeting faith-based productions.

Available with the purchase of any Compix CG system, the Spirit package features a 10-year unlimited offline GenCG software license that allows lead graphic designers and church volunteers to prepare graphics from their home computers. Users can save and transfer their graphics via network or USB drives and bring them to the main Compix system at the church for retrieval and playback.

GenCG is equipped with an intuitive interface, playback controls, and a sizeable array of features including rolls and crawls, more than 250 transitional effects and user-definable clocks and timers. The CG helps users to create graphics, online or offline, locally or remotely, and incorporates them into live production.

The Spirit package further speeds up and simplifies graphics creation for worship, offering users an integrated Bible search database, more than 100 prebuilt templates, fun fonts, stylish backgrounds and a high-impact animation creation suite.

GenCG uses Windows Language settings and fonts, ensuring multilingual support, and allows the graphics staff to take advantage of unlimited True Type font styles. GenCG’s style catalog also offers access to frequently used graphics, colors, font attributes and templates.