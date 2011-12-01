Comedians use NewTek TriCaster to support global fundraising effort

NewTek's (www.newtek.com) TriCaster portable live production system was used to produce and stream online the Transforming the World Through Comedy (TWTComedy) inaugural event Nov. 16.

The live stream featured live performances from New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. The comedy fundraiser benefited Haiti through local projects such as building schools for orphaned children and microfinancing support for small businesses. In addition, funds benefited the Empowered Youth Initiative in the United States through Off the Mat into the World.

The comedy was broadcast from the Gotham Comedy Club in New York City, the Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago and Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles.

Using the TriCaster system, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multichannel effects.

TriCaster is used by webcasters, schools, sports organizations, broadcasters, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.