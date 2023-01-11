Comcast’s Xfinity Stream App Adds Support for AirPlay
Xfinity customers can now use AirPlay to stream and share programming from the Xfinity Stream app
PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has announced that Xfinity customers can now use AirPlay to stream and share programming from the Xfinity Stream app, including live news and sports, on demand movies and shows, and their DVR recordings, directly to Apple TV 4K and other AirPlay-supported devices.
The move builds on the company’s efforts to offer Xfinity TV customers with flexibility and choice in the way they access content and it strengthens recent tech ties between the pay TV provider and Apple.
In March of 2022, Comcast launched the Apple TV+ app across Comcast’s entertainment platforms, and in June, Comcast brought the Xfinity Stream app to Apple TV devices.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.