Comcast’s Xfinity Stream App Adds Support for AirPlay

Xfinity customers can now use AirPlay to stream and share programming from the Xfinity Stream app

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has announced that Xfinity customers can now use AirPlay to stream and share programming from the Xfinity Stream app, including live news and sports, on demand movies and shows, and their DVR recordings, directly to Apple TV 4K and other AirPlay-supported devices.

The move builds on the company’s efforts to offer Xfinity TV customers with flexibility and choice in the way they access content and it strengthens recent tech ties between the pay TV provider and Apple. 

In March of 2022, Comcast launched the Apple TV+ app across Comcast’s entertainment platforms, and in June, Comcast brought the Xfinity Stream app to Apple TV devices.

