Comcast Unveils New Gateway for `Instant’ Connectivity for Apartments

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has launched a new, gateway with Tri-Band WiFi 6E technology that delivers faster speeds, lower latency, and quick access to the internet for apartment residents and building owners.

The gateway allows building owners to activate additional networks to power Smart technologies and provide residents and building staff with seamless WiFi coverage across an entire property.

With space-saving and wall-mountable design. Comcast said the gateway represents a significant leap forward in addressing the unique connectivity needs of apartment residents and property owners alike.

When pre-installed throughout a property, this Multifamily Xfinity Broadband Gateway offers property owners an easy way to provide tenants ‘Instant On’ WiFi access without waiting for equipment, scheduling a service appointment, or speaking to an agent. Residents simply download the Xfinity app and connect. When a resident moves out, the gateway is automatically reset and stays in place, ready for the next individual or family.

“Our new gateway transforms multifamily connectivity, elevating the resident experience. This advanced device delivers superior performance to support modern home ecosystems,” said Ilan Eframian, vice president of Xfinity Communities. “The ‘Instant On’ feature ensures seamless, secure Internet access, allowing residents to focus on settling in. Additionally, it empowers building owners to activate property-wide services and smart devices without extra hardware.”

The gateway is a key component of Xfinity Communities’ Connected Building solution that is designed to improve the way building owners can offer connectivity – both in unit and building-wide. Comcast said it is available at a price-point much lower than traditional managed WiFi solutions.

Comcast described the key features as follows:

Instant Connectivity: Residents can access WiFi immediately upon move-in by simply downloading the Xfinity app and following the digital activation process. Residents receive a private, in-unit network that they can customize by changing its name and password.

Building-wide Connectivity. Whether a unit is occupied or not, the new gateway remains active, broadcasting building-wide WiFi to power an IoT network for the property owner and roaming networks for residents, guests, and staff.

Easy installation. Our technicians can install the device in under 40 minutes per unit without rewiring or opening walls. The process is faster, far less disruptive, and cheaper than other solutions.

Advanced Technology: Equipped with Tri-Band WiFi 6E for faster speeds, lower latency, and reduced interference in highly-density living spaces.

Xfinity Security: All devices connected through the gateway over WiFi are automatically protected from cybersecurity threats.

Space-Efficient Design: The gateway is wall-mountable or cabinet-friendly, featuring a minimalist exterior that blends seamlessly into any environment.

Future-Ready: Supports multi-gig and increased device capacity, preparing properties for future technological advancements.

Eco-Friendly: The gateway’s casing is made from 65 percent recycled plastic, aligning with Comcast’s commitment to sustainability.

WiFi PowerBoost on Xfinity Mobile: Xfinity Internet customers who also subscribe to Xfinity Mobile can automatically receive gig-speed WiFi at home or at millions of WiFi hotspots across the country on Apple and select Samsung devices.

The gateway is equipped with a dedicated phone port and two Ethernet ports to support multi-gig speeds and increased capacity to accommodate the growing number of connected devices in each unit, now and in the future.

The announcing the product, Comcast reorted that the average home using Comcast’s powerful and secure WiFi has more than 20 connected devices with 94 percent of devices in the home connected to WiFi. All devices connected through the gateway are automatically protected from cybersecurity attacks, at no additional cost, with Xfinity Security.

The Multifamily Xfinity Broadband Gateway is available for deployment in multifamily properties nationwide.