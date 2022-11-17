Comcast To Bring Dolby Vision HDR World Cup Coverage To Subscribers

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast will give subscribers a personalized, interactive and bilingual viewing experience for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 via its Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex platforms, Xfinity Stream app and XClass TV, it said today.

For the first time it will enable eligible Xfinity X1 subscribers to watch the tournament in Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) 4K, it said.

Its platforms will aggregate all available English and Spanish live coverage and on-demand replays into one comprehensive destination. New platform features are available to enhance their viewing experience, it said.

(Read also: Fox Sports Ready for 4K/HDR FIFA World Cup)

Fox Sports and Telemundo are the official FIFA World Cup English and Spanish language broadcast rights holders for the soccer tournament, Nov. 20-Dec. 18.

“The FIFA World Cup is going to be one of the biggest sporting events in 2022, and with streaming coverage from Peacock and Tubi, there will be more ways to watch than ever,” said Comcast executive director of product management Vito Forlenza. “Our platforms will bring together all the various viewing options into one comprehensive destination, making it easy for our customers—whether a pay TV customer with X1 or a steamer with Flex or XClass TV—to enjoy all 64 matches, live or on demand, in the language of their choice.”

X1 subscribers will be able to say the words “World Cup” or “Copa Mundial” into their Xfinity voice remote to access coverage. Besides voice access, features include:

Dolby Vision: A first for the World Cup, live 4K Dolby Vision HDR coverage from Fox Sports will only be available in the U.S. on the platform.

Personalized viewing that enables viewers to select their favorite teams to create a custom World Cup viewing experiences with access to live coverage and match highlights across devices from a central location. Coverage of teams selected as favorites will carry over to the Xfinity Stream app. Viewers also can opt in to receive notifications of games on their TVs and mobile devices.

Interactive tournament bracket availability via X1 that allows fans to track the latest schedules, get scores and standings and prepare for upcoming matches by setting their recording function and by getting reminders.

Machine-learning driven highlights of the high-impact plays, goals, penalty kicks and saves noted in their DVR recordings so they can quickly find the best moments.

On Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, Comcast will offer streamers a destination with all tournament-related programming available to stream, including live matches and same-day replays of all 64 matches in Spanish from Peacock, same-day replays of all 64 matches in English available from Tubi and tournament highlights and analysis. A tournament bracket is also available, it said.

This year’s World Cup presentations are the first time the company will make available personalized sports viewing features on its Xfinity Flex. They include the ability to select favorite teams to personalize the experience and an option to receive notifications, it said.

A quick, easy upgrade to Xfinity TV is available for Flex subscribers via the Stream app so they can access live coverage from Fox and Telemundo, the company said.